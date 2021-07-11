Capitol Report: CT lawmakers considering changes to state juvenile criminal justice system

(WTNH) — You can argue all day long about what statistics show concerning juvenile crime, but what you can’t argue with is that something needs to change with how Connecticut’s criminal justice system handles violent, repeat juvenile offenders.

How do you go about making those changes? Republicans are the ‘bad cop’ parent – they want action now. They have called for a special session. Democrats understand change needs to happen but want to be more judicious with their approach.

State leaders also reacting to all of this. Safe to say, there are some differences of opinion on each side aisle.

And what does the governor think of all this.