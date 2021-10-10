Capitol Report: CT lawmakers taking on Facebook, TikTok for dishonest practices, harm to kids, teens

(WTNH) — Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen blew the whistle on the social network last week, accusing Facebook of being acutely aware of the apparent harm to some teen users and being dishonest in its public fight against hate and misinformation.

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (CT-D) has been front and center on this and is drawing a parallel to another national health crisis.

Blumenthal called out Zuckerberg, claiming that he’s tried to hide documents showing the harm caused by his social media platform.

And the social media battles don’t stop there.

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong is demanding a meeting with the brass at TikTok. Like Blumenthal, Tong sees TikTok as having a poisonous impact on the mental and physical health of kids and teens.