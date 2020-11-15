Capitol Report: CT leaders who are potential picks in joining Biden’s cabinet

It’s time for our fantasy draft! No, we’re not talking about football.

I’m talking about potential picks for positions in the Biden cabinet and other key administration posts. Some big Connecticut names are coming up in the conversation.

Former Connecticut Senator Chris Dodd was on Biden’s VP selection committee. There’s talk that he could be our next U.S. Ambassador to Ireland.

Senator Chris Murphy was mentioned as a possible Secretary of State candidate. He said he just wanted to focus on winning the White House, then he said he just wants to focus on being a senator.

Congresswoman Jahana Hayes, the former National Teacher of the Year, could become the Secretary of Education.

Former Congressman Chris Shays, the moderate Republican, endorsed Biden and campaigned for him. Is it time for payback by getting a possible gig?

