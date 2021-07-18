Capitol Report: CT legislature votes to extend governor’s pandemic emergency powers, some lawmakers pushing back

(WTNH) — A last-ditch effort by Republicans this week to strip “King Ned” of his COVID-19 pandemic executive powers wasn’t enough to sway the Democratic-controlled legislature.

RELATED: CT House, Senate vote to allow governor to extend emergency powers for two more months

Lawmakers OKed extending some of those executive orders that deal with public health and COVID preparedness until the fall. Republicans argue it is a blatant overreach and that Connecticut has COVID under control.

RELATED: Should governor’s pandemic power be extended? Protestors at State Capitol say NO!

Front an center at the Capitol rally this week protesting the governor’s pandemic emergency powers was 2018 Republican nominee for governor Bob Stefanowski.

He continues to bang the drum when it comes to ripping Gov. Lamont and his fellow Democrats. News 8 asked Stefanoski if he is planning to run again next year.