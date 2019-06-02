Capitol Report

Capitol Report: CT Mirror's Keith Phaneuf discusses latest on state budget

By:

Posted: Jun 02, 2019 01:29 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 02, 2019 01:29 PM EDT

(WTNH) - The state budget is on the minds of lawmakers as the legislative session nears its end.

Keith Phaneuf from the CT Mirror joined Capitol Report on Sunday.

Related Content: Capitol Report: Budget remains top priority as end of legislative session nears

He discussed the good, the bad and the ugly on the budget.

Watch the video above for more.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

News 8 to provide live coverage&hellip;

News 8 to provide live coverage…

This weekend - we are celebrating the arts, culture, and people of Puerto Rico!

Read More »
Disaster Relief after storms&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Disaster Relief after storms…

The American Red Cross is on location helping those affected by the…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center