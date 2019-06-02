Capitol Report: CT Mirror's Keith Phaneuf discusses latest on state budget

(WTNH) - The state budget is on the minds of lawmakers as the legislative session nears its end.

Keith Phaneuf from the CT Mirror joined Capitol Report on Sunday.

Related Content: Capitol Report: Budget remains top priority as end of legislative session nears

He discussed the good, the bad and the ugly on the budget.

Watch the video above for more.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.