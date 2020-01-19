Capitol Report: CT politician Robert Hyde at center of Trump, Ukraine scandal, receives visit from FBI

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — If you didn’t know the name Robert Hyde before last week, you probably do now. Hyde is a Republican candidate for U.S. Congress in the 5th District of Connecticut. He is also implicated in the Ukraine scandal.

Text messages with Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas show Hyde was involved with efforts to surveil and remove former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

And last Thursday, the FBI visited Hyde’s home and office in Connecticut as they examine his ties to Parnas, who is now on every cable news snow in America.

Let’s just say Parnas doesn’t have the greatest opinion of Robert Hyde.

Late night talk show had a field day with Hyde and Parnas last week. Especially Late Night with Seth Meyers.