Capitol Report: CT ‘Primary Day’, tolls and transportation

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — We are two days away from ‘Primary Day‘ in Connecticut.

Harford is just one of the big cities with a very competitive race. At last Thursday’s debate, Mayor Luke Bronin, Former Mayor Eddie Perez, and State Rep. Brandon McGee bickered about balancing the budge at city hall.

In New Haven‘s mayoral debate, things got a big ‘chippy’ between incumbent, Toni Harp, and challenger, Justin Elicker.

You know what conversation isn’t going on? Tolls and transportation.

Summer vacation is over and Governor Lamont and his team are working with the feds on a transportation funding strategy.

The Governor’s spokesman says they are backing away from a plan calling for 50 toll gantries on state highways.