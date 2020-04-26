Capitol Report: CT Rep. Klarides joins the panel to discuss why she’s not running for reelection

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — For the third time in two weeks, a leader in the Connecticut legislature decides not to run for reelection.

House Minority Leader Themis Klarides is not running for reelection and will hang up her legislative boots at the end of the year. Is this the end of her career in politics? Klarides joins the panel to answer that question in the video above.

At a time we need lawmakers working together more than ever, Senator Mitch McConnell suggested last week that ‘blue states’ would be better off going bankrupt during this economic crisis.

It didn’t get a warm reception.

