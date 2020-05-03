Capitol Report: CT’s COO Josh Geballe joins the panel to talk state reopening strategy

(WTNH) — May 20, Save the Date! 17 days from now is the day Governor Ned Lamont is targeting for taking ‘baby steps’ to get the state reopened amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Josh Geballe, the state’s Chief Operating Officer, and former Senate Minority Leader John McKinney, and Hearst Connecticut Media Columnist and Assoc. Editor Dan Haar join the panel to talk reopen strategy.

The facts are this: we will need to crawl before we walk, and need to walk before we run.

Gov. Lamont and the Reopen Connecticut Advisory Team are taking a very cautious 4-step approach for getting CT back to work.

How big is your business? What kind of business do you run? Outdoor dining only? There is a lot of unravel moving forward and, as the days go on, the hope is that CT will continue to see a decline in hospitalizations.

How fast should we reopen? Is there a great fear of a second wave?

Bottom line? This virus is not going away, and more still needs to be done to get it under control.