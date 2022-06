(WTNH) – Come July 1, Connecticut’s tax on diesel is going up another 9 cents. Last Wednesday, the Department of Revenue Services gave Connecticut businesses 15 days to absorb the news that the already sky-high prices they’re paying to fuel vehicles and equipment will likely cost even more.

Diesel prices have dipped slightly in recent weeks, but when you’re paying over $6 a gallon, many have a reason to be irked by a tax hike.

