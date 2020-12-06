Capitol Report: CT’s tentative COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan; the fate of restaurants in winter amid pandemic

It’s the holiday gift we’ve all been waiting for! A covid-19 vaccine. Last week, Governor Ned Lamont rolled out the tentative schedule for when people in Connecticut will be able to get vaccinated.

First in line? It will be the health care workers, first responders, and nursing home residents. As for the rest of us, there are additional tiers for distribution that will likely stretch into next spring and summer.

The vaccine rollout will be a massive undertaking. Connecticut’s acting Public Health Commissioner warns

That the return to normal and a life without masks will be a long and evolving process.

The days of dining outdoors under a heat lamp have pretty much set sail, now that it’s December.

Connecticut restaurants are taking a beating.

A group of doctors asked Governor Lamont to end indoor dining, but the governor is resisting, for now.

Staying open is the one hope restaurant owners are clinging to because most places managing to stay open aren’t making enough to break even.

Late last week, House Republicans asked Governor Lamont to delay property tax requirements for state businesses struggling during the pandemic and to also delay the payroll deduction for the new family and medical leave program.

Rosa DeLauro has accomplished a lot in her nearly 30 years in Congress, and now, she will be one of the most powerful.

DeLauro was elected Chair of the House Appropriations Committee last week. Basically, DeLauro holds the reigns on all federal spending. Let’s just say that with a covid-19 relief package still in the works, DeLauro will have a lot on her plate.

