Capitol Report: Danbury City Council votes to rename sewage plant after HBO’s John Oliver

And just like that, the Danbury City Council has ok’d renaming the city’s wastewater treatment plant for HBO’s Last Week Tonight host John Oliver.

This past summer, Oliver unleased a profanity-laced rant about the Hat City on his show. Then, Danbury mayor Mark Boughton fired back, offering to name the sewage plant for Oliver, if he showed up for the ribbon cutting.

Oliver said, “go for it,” offered to donate $55,000 to local charities if Danbury followed through.

Well, John Oliver, Danbury awaits your next move.