(WTNH) — “Tiger King’s” Joe Exotic became a household name following the immensely popular Netflix documentary. Just ask Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, who – once again – is giving his all for charity.

Boughton impersonated Exotic from one of Exotic’s music videos featured in the Netflix series. Boughton did this to thank the Ecuadorian Civic Center of Greater Danbury for their $5,000 donation to city food pantries.