DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — If we have said it once on this program, we’ve said it a million times: Connecticut mayors should not sing. But do they listen?

In 2019, rapper Lil Nas X and country legend Billy Ray Cyrus scored a massive hit with the song “Old Town Road.”

In April 2020, Danbury’s mayor, Mark Boughton covered the song in an incredible rendition to raise money for the Daily Bread Food Pantry. He ended up raising $1,000.