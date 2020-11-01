Capitol Report: Days away from Election Day 2020 as COVID-19 cases rise in CT

Election Day 2020 is almost here. After all the campaigning, debating, rallies, scandals, tweeting, mailers, attack ads, breaking news alerts, and candidate text messages, it will all be over. Or will it?

A record number of absentee ballots here in Connecticut and nationwide is expected to slow down the vote count.

You can bet this will stretch long after Tuesday. As for all the ongoing concerns about absentee ballots? Secretary of the State Denise Merrill says everything is ‘under control.’

It’s been a busy weekend at city and town halls. The governor signed an executive order

Giving clerks the OK to begin counting absentee ballots before Election Day. They’re also getting a head start on the process of just processing all of those ballots.

As for covid-19, it is one step forward, two steps back. For the entire summer and early fall, it looked like Connecticut had a grip on the pandemic. New case numbers were low, we had one of the best testing positivity rates in the country, but the script has flipped the past few weeks.

Like the rest of the nation, case numbers are shooting up again in Connecticut.

Many cities and towns are putting the brakes on phase three of the state’s reopening process. But, will that be enough?

