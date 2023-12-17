NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Tom Dudchik and the Capitol Report crew weigh in on what happened this week in Connecticut politics.
- Connecticut Department of Children and Families Commissioner Vannessa Dorantes resigns; Gov. Ned Lamont (D-Conn) nominates Jodi Hill-Lilly, deputy commissioner
- Fair or foul? A look at the decision to increase tuition at Connecticut State Colleges and Universities
- Why U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) is focusing on young men and the epidemic of loneliness
- Abortion remains in the spotlight. What does this mean for 2024?
- Joe Ganim and John Gomes sing a Sonny & Cher hit
Watch this week’s show in its entirety in the video above.