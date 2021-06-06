Capitol Report: Deal on the table in principle for state budget; lawmakers accused of drinking at Capitol campus

(WTNH) — Friday, a state budget deal in principle between Gov. Ned Lamont and Democratic lawmakers was on the table.

They’re going to bring it to their caucuses and try to get the Republicans on board.

During the final days of the state legislative session, House leaders were forced to answer questions about excessive drinking on the job by some lawmakers.

This all surfaced after Branford State Rep. Robin Comey seemed to stumble over her words while addressing a bill dealing with early childhood education.

Rep. Comey had to be helped by State Rep. and Dr. William Petit. Capitol Police were called in to assist. She left the House and did not return.

The following day, Hartford Courant columnist and blogger Kevin Rennie brought the incident to light.

Comey has not answered the media about what happened. House Speaker Matt Ritter cited “health care issues” but when asked about drinking at the capitol, Democratic leaders say the allegations are something they take seriously.