Capitol Report: debate over absentee ballots continues as applications are mailed out, Black and Puerto Rican Caucus unveils ‘Agenda for Equality’

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Did you check the mailbox last week? Absentee ballot applications for the August 11 primary arrived for registered Democrats and Republicans.

Per an executive order by Governor Ned Lamont, COVID-19 is now a legit reason for voting absentee.

The horse is out of the barn for the primary, but the major battle is heating up over Secretary of the State Denise Merrill’s push for mail-in balloting for November. As you might expect, the head of the Connecticut Republican Party has some issues with this.

Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano also weighed in.

Voting access is just one of the special session agenda items laid out by the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus last week. An Agenda for Equality also focuses on police accountability, fair housing, healthcare equality, and education.

At that news conference and another earlier in the week, questions were raised about the statues at the state capitol and the fact there are no minorities and only one woman represented.