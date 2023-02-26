NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Cap the Rent CT, a coalition of more than 50 organizations, including tenant unions and faith groups, is backing a proposed bill that would cap a landlord’s ability to raise the rent at four percent.

Tenants have seen their rents go up much faster than their wages. The average rent hike in Connecticut over the past two years has been 20%, according to Cap the Rent CT.

Landlords say a rent cap would damage the housing market and keep new housing projects from getting financing.

The Connecticut Office of the Child Advocate (OCA) released a new report criticizing the Connecticut Department of Children and Families (DCF), finding multiple preventable child deaths over the last three years.

Connecticut’s Child Advocate Sarah Eagan said the new report is not an indictment of DCF but rather a recommendation to serve its families better.

Eagan said 24% of the 99 infants and toddlers, who died in the past three years from preventable causes, were involved with DCF.

Vanessa Dorantes, DCF’s commissioner, criticized the report, stating that DCF has made policy changes over the last 12 months.