Life isn’t easy during the pandemic when you’re juggling a career, working from home, and trying to raise a family.

Just ask the Department of Energy and Environmental Commissioner Katie Dykes, who was on a climate change Zoom briefing with Governor Ned Lamont when her son popped into the room.

Great job commissioner Dykes for keeping her cool. Her son even made a return appearance a few minutes later. So much for the locks on the doors!