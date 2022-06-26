(WTNH) – If you were betting the over/under on how many weeks in a row Capitol Report would discuss Democrat Maud Hrezi’s effort to get in on the primary ballot to face Congressman John Larson, and you went with four, you would be correct.

The 27-year-old wants to get on the ballot, but Connecticut’s law and rules for having to acquire and verify signatures from a certain percentage of voters are among the most restrictive in the nation.

Hrezi is not going down without a fight. He filed a lawsuit to extend the signature deadline.

Congressman Larson and the attorney general are opposed to Hrezi’s challenge. Hrezi has some harsh words for Attorney General William Tong.

“Yeah, I believe the progressive should get involved in all levels of government. We need progressive attorney generals to make sure that they’re creating a fair system of justice, and so as a progressive, as I hope he is, I think he should be advocating on the side of the unconstitutional restrictive laws, but on the side of rewriting these laws,” Hrezi said.

News 8 reached out for an interview with Tong and outgoing Secretary of the State Denise Merrill to talk about the law practices, but neither got back to us.

