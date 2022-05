(WTNH) – If you looked incumbent up in the dictionary, it might say, “see John Larson.” The 1st District Democrat is looking to win a 13th term in the House.

Could a 13th term prove unlucky? A Democrat named Maud Hrezi is petitioning to get on the primary ballot after crushing defeat at the party convention, but don’t count him out.

He has raised a lot of money and the former Chris Murphy staffer is ready to give Larson a run for his money.

