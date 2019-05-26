Capitol Report

Capitol Report: Democrats tout 'Connecticut Option' health care bill

Posted: May 26, 2019 12:56 PM EDT

(WTNH) - Democrats call it the most ambitious health care bill any state has ever considered.

It's called the "Connecticut Option." 

It would allow individuals and businesses to buy new, high-quality, high-value plans that could save up to 20 percent on premiums.

The target date is 2022.

It also calls for lower drug prices and reduced costs for low and middle income consumers.

