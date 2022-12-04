(WTNH) – It was quite a week in Hartford federal court. A federal criminal trial into alleged fraud in West Haven revealed a mountain of new information about what may have been happening behind the scenes in a scheme to steal hundreds of thousands in taxpayer money.

All of this centers around former Democratic State Rep. and West Haven employee Michael DiMassa. He already pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy charges.

DiMassa discussed on the stand new information about how everything went down.

