(WTNH) – Polls, polls, polls! We are less than two months from Election Day and we have the results from the latest News 8/The Hill/Emerson College Polling on the Connecticut governor’s race and more.

When we did our first poll in May, Democratic Governor Ned Lamont had a 13-point lead on Republican challenger Bob Stefanowski.

Bob is chipping away at Lamont’s lead. The margin is down to 10 points, but he had some work to do. Less than 10% say they’re undecided, a figure that dropped only 2 points since May.

Bob is struggling with women as he only has 30% of their support.

For the full segment, watch the video above.