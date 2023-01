(WTNH) – If you think the 2000 Buick Lesabre is a car that deserves a Connecticut classic license plate, the folks at DMV won’t argue with you.

Whether it’s a Buick or a Bentley, as long as your car is 20 years or older, you can get a classic plate.

Connecticut Public Reports Walter Smith Randolph has been looking into this.

Watch the video above for the full segment.