Capitol Report: Do political affiliations affect vaccination rates in CT?

Vaccinations continue to be a hot topic at the Capitol. Last week, the House voted along party lines to end the religious exemption for childhood vaccinations. House Minority Leader Vin Candelora made no secret about his opposition to the bill.

When it comes to getting the COVID vaccine, Hearst Connecticut Media looked at vaccination rates in towns that supported Joe Biden and those that backed Donald Trump. Excluding our big cities, data shows in many towns that went for Trump, vaccination rates are in fact lower.

Watch the video above for more.