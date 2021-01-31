Capitol Report: Do we dare mention the ‘Mansion Tax’? And Gov. Lamont extends executive powers amid pandemic

It’s no secret; Connecticut is home to some pretty expensive real estate. Fairfield County, the shoreline, Hartford’s burbs are dotted with pricy homes.

This fact gave Senate President Martin Looney this idea of putting a so-called mansion tax on any Connecticut home valued at over $430,000.

Looney calls this “property tax reform”, and not necessarily a ‘tax’ per se.

You might say Republicans aren’t in love with Looney’s mansion tax plan. Some other Democrats aren’t in love with Looney’s plan either.

Governor Lamont has been putting his executive powers to use throughout the course of the pandemic. And last week, he extended the deadline of those powers until April 20.

The governor says it is a matter of being able to move quickly on decisions with regard to the health and safety of Connecticut residents. especially with news strains of covid-19 starting to pop up.

The Republican leaders don’t see it that way; they want a seat at the table on these decisions.

The Executive Director of Connecticut’s Conference of Municipalities, Joe DeLong, is also questioning what the governor’s powers could mean for federal covid money making its way down to cities and towns.

DeLong told the CT Mirror that legislators may need to form a special commission to track those federal dollars, saying, “Everyone needs to understand where those expenditures are going and why they’re going where they’re going.”