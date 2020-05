(WTNH) -- The 'reopen debate' has taken center stage in Washington D.C. And here in Connecticut, News 8's exclusive live telecast of Virtual Town Hall with Connecticut’s government and community leaders on Monday night will get your questions answered about what to expect as the state reopens.

After weeks of (not) standing six feet apart at those White House briefings, the Trump/Fauci relationship has unraveled. At last week's virtual Senate hearing on the administrations COVID-19 response and plans for reopening the country, Doctor Anthony Fauci raised a red flag about the dangers of reopening too soon.