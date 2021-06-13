Capitol Report: Dunkin Donuts Park named best Double-A Ballpark; Twitter reveals most hated NBA player in CT, America

(WTNH) — The Hartford Yard Goats have yet to win an Eastern League title in Minor League Baseball. In fact, as of Sunday, June 13, 2021, they are a dismal 10-and-23 this season.

But the Yard Goats have something else to brag about. For three straight seasons, Ballpark Digest has named “Dunkin Donuts Park” the best Double-A Ballpark in America.

As the great Taylor Swift once sang, “haters gonna hate.” And when it comes to NBA players, it seems that Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving is the most hated NBA player in Connecticut.

That’s according to Twitter data compiled by Sports Insider.

In fact, all of New England hates Irving. but the big winner for fan vitriol goes to Lebron James. King James takes the hatred title in half of the 50 states.