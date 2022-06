(WTNH) – Armed with a giant stack of papers, 27-year-old Maud Hrezi walked into East Hartford Town Hall last week to file the first batch of petition signatures from voters.

Hrezi is trying to force a primary against 1st District Congressman John Larson.

Over the past few weeks, his team has been pounding the pavement and knocking on doors to get 5,000 signatures so he can get on the ballot.

Watch the video above for the full segment.