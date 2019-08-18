Capitol Report: Election security, burning coal, and rocky road toward state bonding package

(WTNH) — If we want to make sure election security is improved for 2020, we need to act now.

Senator Richard Blumenthal and Secretary of the State Denise Merril are beating that drum hard. There are two big issues: One, the need for more federal funding to upgrade outdated election equipment, and two, funding to protect the integrity of our elections from foreign interference. Both face roadblocks in congress.

Connecticut joined a multi-state lawsuit looking to block the Trump administration from easing restrictions on coal-burning power plants. The White House is rolling back Obama-era regulations aimed at reducing the impact on climate change.

Our friend Keith Phaneuf from the CT Mirror wrote an interesting story last week about how road paving projects are being held up in cities and towns across the state. The reason? ‘Gridlock’ at the Capitol on a state bonding package. That package includes $60 million for the Town Aid Road Program. Here’s where the rubber meets the road: road paving needs to happen in the summer months, and when the work gets put off, it can wind up costing even more down the road.

Watch the video above for more.