(WTNH) – A political candidate from Connecticut has a chance to make U.S. history.

New Haven Attorney Erick Russell won the Democratic primary for Connecticut Treasurer. He beat Dita Bhargava and Karen DuBois-Walton.

Russell will face State Rep. and Greenwich Republican Harry Arora in the general election in November. He says if he wins, he may be the first Black LGBTQ candidate elected to statewide office in American history.

