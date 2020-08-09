Capitol Report: Eversource working to restore power to hundreds of thousands, to answer questions around recent price hikes

(WTNH) — Tropical Storm Isaias smacked Connecticut in the face Tuesday, plunging much of the state into darkness. Trees took down power lines all over the state. And in the wake of the storm, Governor Ned Lamont is not going easy on local utilities, especially Eversource.

The governor called Eversource’s initial storm response inadequate and said they were not prepared. Eversource told News 8 they were prepared, but the power of the storm and impact to customers was much more than expected.

Once storm clean up and power restoration is wrapped up, Eversource will have to answer more questions about the massive hikes to customers’ electric rates.

The issue impacts nearly everyone in CT and won’t be going away quickly.