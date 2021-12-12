Capitol Report: Executive Director of the CT Restaurant Association discusses local restaurants being able to keep the sales tax on customers’ bills

by: Jon Rosen

Posted:

(WTNH) – To say the past 21 months have been a rollercoaster ride for the restaurant industry may be a huge understatement. The pandemic forced restaurant owners to adapt and pivot many times.

Next week, the State of Connecticut is giving restaurants a hand. Restaurants will be allowed to keep the sales tax on customers’ bills.

Scott Dolch, executive director with the Connecticut Restaurant Association, sat down with the Capitol Report team to talk about the sales tax.

Watch the video above for the full segment.

