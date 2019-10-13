Capitol Report: Fair pay-to-play for college athletes

(WTNH) — Colleges and the NCAA make billions while student athletes make squat. Is it time for a change? Connecticut is considering the idea.

Connecticut lawmakers are thinking about allowing college athletes to earn income for their athletic achievements through endorsements and use of their likeness.

Now that California has the Fair Pay-to-Play Act on the books, the NCAA is going to fight this in court. But the argument ‘for’ paying college athletes keeps growing stronger.