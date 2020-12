Fill ‘er up! It hasn’t been too painful of an investment lately to get gas for the car.

A plus side to the pandemic? Gas prices are low. Fewer cars on the road mean less demand for fuel.

The bad news though? Connecticut needs to “fill up” its transportation fund.

Governor Lamont says tolls are off the table in 2021. Democrats in the legislature are hinting the fuel tax will come up. So what does the leading republican in the house think about this?

