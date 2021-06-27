Capitol Report: Former CT Governor John Rowland gives keynote address to graduates of Inmates to Entrepreneurs

(WTNH) — Finding the road to redemption: we get some advice on the topic from a familiar face in Connecticut politics.

Twice convicted former Connecticut Governor John Rowland – who resigned from office 17 years ago – has remained off the radar in recent years. But this week, Rowland gave the keynote address to graduates of Inmates to Entrepreneurs, which helps people with criminal backgrounds start their own businesses.

Rowland shared a little insight about his road to redemption following two stints in federal prison.

