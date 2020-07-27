Capitol Report: Former Gov. Malloy gets speeding ticket; Danbury mayor lip syncs for charity

(WTNH) — Former Governor Dannel Malloy gets caught doing 86 mph in a 55. Plus, one of the greatest lip sync videos in the history of social media stars Danbury’s own mayor.

Last Sunday, former Connecticut Governor Dannel Malloy got into some trouble with the police on I-395. He was clocked going 86mph through Plainfield.

No sure if Malloy gave the trooper the ‘do you know who I am?’ routine, but bottom line, Malloy got a ticket for going 85, which helped him avoid a reckless driving charge.

Malloy is currently serving as Chancellor for the University of Maine system.

He must have gotten used to the wide open highways on the way to the Fort Kent campus.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton has been in office for nearly 20 years and you have to wonder, how much work is he really doing these days?

He was caught on camera this week doing a combined lip sync and karaoke to Queen’s ‘Bohemian Rhapsody.’ It was a ‘thank you’ to Danbury Savings Bank and employees who helped raise $40,000 for the Daily Bread Food Pantry.