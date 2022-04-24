NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If there’s anything we’ve learned from our last few presidential elections, it’s that civility appears to be dead in American politics, but does it have to be this way?

Jodi Rell, who served as governor of Connecticut from 2004 to 2011, weighs in on how politics became so divisive and how we can get back to civility in politics.

The Governor M. Jodi Rell Center for Public Service at the University of Hartford will host a virtual workshop on civility in politics on May 26. Leaders of both parties in both chambers of the legislature will join municipal leaders from across the state for the free event.

Register for the Civility in Public Life Free Training Workshop online.