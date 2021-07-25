Capitol Report: Former State Sen. Logan makes run for Congress official; incumbent Rep. Hayes not commenting

(WTNH) — Last Sunday, right here on Capitol Report, former State Senator George Logan dropped a hint that he was going to run for U.S. Congress.

On Wednesday, the 52-year-old Republican made it official. He’s going to take on two-term incumbent Jahana Hayes.

Hayes already has about $1.2 million banked for 2022. Now it’s time for Logan to start raising money and convince national Republicans this is a race worth backing.

We reached out to Hayes’ camp, but they aren’t commenting on Logan’s announcement until the GOP endorses their candidate.

Meanwhile, Connecticut Democratic Party Chair Nancy Dinardo is giving Logan a hard time for not even living in the 5th District.