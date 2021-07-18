Capitol Report: Former State Senator George Logan looking to get back into politics

Former State Senator George Logan rocked the National Anthem “Hendrix style” at the 2018 inaugural ball.

In 2020, Logan lost his State Senate seat by a narrow margin. But the 52-year-old Republican from Naugatuck is looking to get back into the political game.

He told News 8’s Chief Political Correspondent Jodi Latina he’s thinking about a return to public service where he believes he can still make a difference.

As a Republican in a swing district, Logan has his work cut out for him. Should he decide to run versus a popular Democrat Congressman Jahana Hayes?