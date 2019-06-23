Capitol Report: Get paid to go to summer school!

In an effort to reduce chronic absenteeism in Hartford schools, it has come to this: paying kids cash to attend a summer high school prep program.

Students entering the ninth grade can earn $20 each day they attend summer school for 4 weeks this July.

That’s $400 for the summer; Not a bad haul. The money comes from the Capitol Work Force partners, city funds, and private donors.

Nearly 25 percent of Hartford students fit the criteria for chronic absenteeism.

Also, if you’re looking for a picture postcard image of Connecticut, look no further than on a bottle of Mountain Dew.

As part of their “Dew-nited States” campaign, the green soda will have unique labels

From all 50 states.

Connecticut features a lovely colonial home with a barn, the Charter Oak, a patriot riding a motorcycle, some Yale University landmarks and a “green” Long Island Sound.

