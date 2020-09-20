Capitol Report: Give Connecticut credit for National Lobster Day, best pizza in U.S.

We may still be without a federal stimulus package, but thanks to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Americans now have National Lobster Day, happening Sept. 25.

Do you know who helped make this happen? Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, that’s who!

The lobster industry is a big part of the economic engine running southeast Connecticut.

When it comes to pizza, no one does it better than Connecticut. On a recent list of the top 101 pizzas in the U.S., Connecticut landed six pizza joints on the list. New Jersey only had four.

But when Governor Lamont tweeted “Best Pizza in the U.S., New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted back “Stay in your lane, Ned.”