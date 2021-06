(WTNH) — Fifth District Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-CT) is in the GOP ad machine crosshairs. Hayes is among five northeast Democrats the National Republican Congressional Committee is targetting as “potentially vulnerable” in the 2022 midterm elections.

RNCC Chair Tom Emmer said in a new ad released last week, “This is a warning to every vulnerable Democrat in the northeast. Their socialist agenda will cost them their jobs in 2022.”

We asked Rep. Hayes what she thought of the attention.