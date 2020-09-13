Capitol Report: GOP Streicker up against DeLauro to represent CT’s 3rd Congressional District

Some things in life are guaranteed. Death, taxes, and for the past 29 years, Rosa DeLauro easily winning Connecticut’s Third Congressional District. But in 2020, nothing is certain.

DeLauro is facing a candidate who might be her most formidable challenge yet.

Republican Margaret Streicker has raised more money than DeLauro. She’s picked up 4-digit donations from the likes of Linda McMahon and Bob Stefanowski. But, taking on Rosa is no small task.

