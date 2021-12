(WTNH) – Last week, Capitol Report mentioned that Comptroller Kevin Lembo will resign at the end of the year to focus on his health. Governor Ned Lamont now has the task of handpicking Lembo’s replacement who will serve until the 2022 election to fill the empty seat.

With Denise Merrill retiring, we now have two open constitutional officer positions that will be up for grabs and you can be sure there is serious maneuvering going on to fill those slots.

Watch the video above for the full segment.