Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont answers tough questions, digital vaccination cards roll out

(WTNH) – In spite of Governor Ned Lamont’s personal wealth, his persona and friendly public demeanor have pushed him pretty high on the likeability scale. If we fast forward to November 2022, it’s pretty likely he’s the guy on top of the ballot.

So, at last week’s annual Middlesex Chamber of Commerce annual holiday breakfast, Lamont kept the tradition going by serving as keynote speaker. He leaned into the speech and sounded very much like a guy who has some early campaign trail material to test out.

Digital vaccination cards are going to roll out in the state. Lamont says the cellphone app will be optional for restaurants and businesses if they want to require customers to show proof of vaccination.

You may recall Lamont was eager to have Connecticut join the multi-state Transportation Climate Initiative to reduce carbon emissions. That didn’t happen and probably won’t for a while, but Lamont isn’t resting on his laurels when it comes to the environment. He went ahead last week and signed an executive order that will utilize federal funds to reduce greenhouse gases, starting with the Executive branch itself.

