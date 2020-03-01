Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont appoints Paul Mounds as his Chief of Staff

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Governor Ned Lamont’s Chief of Staff is leaving and a familiar face to the administration is taking over: Paul Mounds.

Mounds has been the state’s Chief Operating Officer since the Governor took office last year.

I’ve got a great wingman there. He’s gonna be my complement, my heart and soul. I’m looking for ward to working with you on that, Paul. – Governor Ned Lamont