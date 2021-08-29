Capitol Report: Gov. Lamont criticized by anti-maskers over requiring masks in schools

Capitol Report

by: Jon Rosen

(WTNH) – Connecticut kids are heading back to school, and when they do, students, teachers, and staff will all need to wear masks again until at least September 30.

That’s when Governor Ned Lamont’s executive order expires.

Connecticut’s numbers have crept back to their highest levels since April, but the goal remains to keep kids in the classroom, keep everyone safe, and end remote learning.

Last week, when Lamont attended a meeting in Cheshire to discuss all of these issues, some parents opposed to mask mandates decided to make their voices heard.

